3 No-Brainer Stocks I'd Buy Right Now Without Hesitation

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

High inflation, rising interest rates, and other macro headwinds caused many investors to broadly shun growth stocks this year as the S&P 500 lost more than 20% of its value and the Nasdaq Composite sank by over 30%. However, this ongoing bear market also created some incredible buying opportunities for investors who can tune out the near-term noise.So today, I'll highlight three high-growth tech stocks I'd still buy in this bear market without any hesitation: ASML Holding (NASDAQ: ASML), Datadog (NASDAQ: DDOG), and Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ: PANW).Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading