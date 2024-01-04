|
04.01.2024 11:15:00
3 No-Brainer Stocks I'd Buy Right Now Without Hesitation
Investing in the stock market can be quite risky, especially if the decisions are made based on emotions and market hype. Stock market investing can also be highly rewarding if it involves proper research and strategy and is aligned with long-term trends. And then there are the no-brainer situations where it becomes obvious that a stock is a great addition to an investment portfolio.When it comes to those no-brainer options, investors might want to consider establishing small stakes in stocks such as Palantir (NYSE: PLTR), Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU), and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM). Here's why these three stocks can prove to be impressive no-brainer picks in the coming years.Data analytics specialist Palantir gained a reputation for its impressive ability to uncover insights from complex data sets, which can then aid clients in informed decision-making. The company started its growth journey with the Gotham platform which primarily serves government clients. More recently, it has expanded into the commercial sector with its Foundry platform.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!