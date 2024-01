3 No-Brainer Stocks I'd Buy Right Now Without Hesitation

Investors often overcomplicate the process of finding good stock purchases. Market-beating returns don't require you to uncover a tiny, unproven business with obscure assets. You don't need to be among the first to gain exposure to the next big tech innovation, either.Some of the best long-term investments can involve mature companies that are openly demonstrating their earnings power. Let's look at a few of these obviously strong buys.I already own McDonald's (NYSE: MCD), but I wouldn't hesitate to add more of it to my portfolio right now . The fast-food giant is expanding quickly: Q3 comparable-store sales jumped 9%. That's nearly twice the growth rate that peer Chipotle managed. The two chains are increasingly facing off against each other as Chipotle moves into the drive-thru channel. Yet McDonald's continues to strengthen its market dominance with each passing year.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel