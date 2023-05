3 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy for Under $100 Right Now

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

You don't need much money to get started investing. And stocks with relatively low share prices have tremendous growth prospects.Three Fool.com contributors identified no-brainer healthcare stocks to buy for under $100. Here's why they chose CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CRSP), Novocure (NASDAQ: NVCR), and Pfizer (NYSE: PFE). David Jagielski (CRISPR Therapeutics): Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics are trading below $70, but it may not be long before they take off. The company has a promising gene-editing therapy in exa-cel for rare blood disorders beta-thalassemia and sickle cell disease that it has been working on with Vertex Pharmaceuticals. Even at $1.9 million per dose, it could be a cost-effective therapy, given that it can be a functional cure for diseases that up until now have required continuous, ongoing treatment. Continue reading