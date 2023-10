3 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy for Under $100 Right Now

Benjamin Franklin would probably be disappointed that the $100 bill that bears his likeness isn't worth what it used to be. However, there are actually plenty of great stocks to be found that you can buy with just one Benjamin.Three Motley Fool contributors think they've found no-brainer stocks to buy for under $100 right now -- and all three stocks are in the healthcare sector. Here's why they picked AstraZeneca (NASDAQ: AZN), BioNTech (NASDAQ: BNTX), and Novartis (NYSE: NVS).Prosper Junior Bakiny (AstraZeneca): U.K.-based pharmaceutical giant AstraZeneca has had a volatile 2023. It started the year on a positive note. Over the past six months, though, the company's stock is down by more than 15%. AstraZeneca's shares are currently worth just under $65 apiece.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel