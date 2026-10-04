Hit Aktie
WKN DE: A41AF5 / ISIN: JP3791960002
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04.10.2026 03:00:00
3 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy If Data Center Expenditures Hit $3 Trillion by 2030
It's no secret that the artificial intelligence (AI) hyperscalers are dumping billions of dollars into data centers to provide enough computing power to train their AI models along with running existing workloads. There's not enough computing capacity to go around, and it will be several years before there is enough to meet the demand of an AI-first economy. Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) believes that AI spending will grow to $3 trillion to $4 trillion annually by 2030, which indicates a massive growth runway.
If that projection pans out, there are a handful of stocks that are no-brainer buys -- namely, Nvidia, Taiwan Semiconductor (NYSE: TSM), and Micron (NASDAQ: MU). All three of these stocks are set to cash in big time if data center capital expenditures hit that level, and each looks like a solid investment to make right now.
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