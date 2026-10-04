Hit Aktie

Hit für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A41AF5 / ISIN: JP3791960002

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
04.10.2026 03:00:00

3 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy If Data Center Expenditures Hit $3 Trillion by 2030

It's no secret that the artificial intelligence (AI) hyperscalers are dumping billions of dollars into data centers to provide enough computing power to train their AI models along with running existing workloads. There's not enough computing capacity to go around, and it will be several years before there is enough to meet the demand of an AI-first economy. Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) believes that AI spending will grow to $3 trillion to $4 trillion annually by 2030, which indicates a massive growth runway.

If that projection pans out, there are a handful of stocks that are no-brainer buys -- namely, Nvidia, Taiwan Semiconductor (NYSE: TSM), and Micron (NASDAQ: MU). All three of these stocks are set to cash in big time if data center capital expenditures hit that level, and each looks like a solid investment to make right now.

Image source: Getty Images.

Continue reading

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Hit Co.,Ltd. Registered Shs

mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Hit Co.,Ltd. Registered Shs

mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Hit Co.,Ltd. Registered Shs 913,00 -1,30% Hit Co.,Ltd. Registered Shs

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

06:27 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 40
05:52 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 40: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
03.10.26 KW 40: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
03.10.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
03.10.26 September 2026: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen im abgelaufenen Monat

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Arbeitsmarktdaten bremsen Zinssorgen: Wall Street schließt in Grün -- ATX beendet Handel nach Richtungssuche fester -- DAX geht mit kräftigem Plus ins Wochenende -- Asiens Börsen letztlich im Minus
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich wankelmütig, während sich der deutsche Leitindex mit Gewinnen präsentierte. Auch die US-Börsen steuerten auf einen versöhnlichen Wochenschluss hin. An den Börsen in Asien ging es am Freitag nach unten.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen