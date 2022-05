3 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy Right Now for Less Than $10 a Share

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

A stock's trading price generally can't tell us much about a company's actual value without the context of its revenue, profits, or market capitalization. Depending on multiple factors, a $20 stock might actually be more expensive than a stock that trades at $100 per share.That said, most companies still price their IPOs above $10 a share, presumably because a single-digit price looks less appealing. Therefore, stocks don't usually dip below $10 unless they face significant challenges.But that doesn't mean that every stock that trades below $10 is a lost cause. Let's take a look at three stocks that are trading at single-digit levels -- Magnite (NASDAQ: MGNI), UMC (NYSE: UMC), and Baozun (NASDAQ: BZUN) -- and why they might still bounce back in the future.Continue reading