3 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy Right Now for Less than $100

Even though the stock market has rallied since the start of the year, with the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq rising by double-digit percentages, some stocks haven't benefited from the positive momentum. And among these stragglers, you might find great deals. Certain companies with solid long-term prospects have seen their shares drop or simply stagnate. Biotech players CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CRSP), Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AXSM), and Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) are perfect examples.Think of what they might accomplish over time -- and how that may boost your portfolio. You don't even have to invest a lot to get in on these players; less than $100 will do. And that's why they're no-brainer stocks to pick up right now .CRISPR Therapeutics is getting closer and closer to a transformative moment: Regulators at the U.S. Food and Drug Administration soon will decide on what may become the company's first commercialized product. They're set to issue decisions on the gene-editing therapy exa-cel, for sickle cell disease in December and for beta thalassemia in March.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel