3 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy Right Now for Less Than $120

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The stock market is widely regarded as the best tool out there for individuals to build lasting wealth. Given enough time, small sums of capital can grow into massive gains. With the market still facing some pressure due to ongoing macroeconomic uncertainty, there are some great opportunities to take advantage of. Many retail investors might assume that they need large amounts of cash to benefit from putting money to work in the stock market. That's just not true. Here are three no-brainer tech stocks to buy right now for less than $120. Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB) had a monster 2022 thanks to strong demand for travel. Nights and experiences booked jumped 31% to 393.7 million. Gross booking value surged 35% to $63.2 billion. Revenue soared 40% last year to $8.4 billion. In addition to this impressive growth, Airbnb has proven to be an incredibly profitable enterprise. Free cash flow totaled $3.4 billion in 2022, good for a ridiculous margin of 40%. Continue reading