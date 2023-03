3 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy Right Now for Less than $25

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Make no mistake: These three healthcare stocks are high-risk, high-reward propositions for long-term investors. However, the ideas supporting these businesses' operations feel like "no-brainers" for creating wealth. For Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC), Olaplex (NASDAQ: OLPX), and Figs (NYSE: FIGS), it will be a matter of turning their revolutionary offerings into outperforming investments for the long haul.Let's explore how this could become the case and why these sub-$25 stocks offer appealing risk-reward ratios for buy-and-hold investors looking decades ahead.Providing whole-person healthcare to over 83 million members in a virtual setting, Teladoc Health is perfectly positioned to benefit from the megatrend of democratizing healthcare for the masses through modern technology.Continue reading