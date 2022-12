3 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy Right Now for Less than $30

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

You don't need a boatload of money to get started investing. And you don't need a huge amount of cash to buy stocks with tremendous prospects.Granted, some of the highest-quality stocks have lofty share prices. But not all of them do. Here are three no-brainer stocks to buy right now for less than $30 per share.You can invest in one of the best renewable energy companies around in one of two ways -- buy shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE: BEP) or buy shares of Brookfield Renewable Corporation (NYSE: BEPC). The former stock, though, is currently available for less than $30 per share while the latter costs a little over $30 per share.Continue reading