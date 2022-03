3 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy Right Now for Less Than $6

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

No-brainer stocks often refer to solid companies with a long track record of success. Buy them now , and you're almost sure to be rewarded in the future. But here, I'm taking a different angle. I'm talking about betting on tomorrow's potential success stories -- at a very low price. These stocks are no-brainer buys because your losses will be limited if things don't work out. Don't invest more than what you can afford to lose. But even with a small investment, you can win big if these companies reach their goals.Here, I'll talk about a biotech with a game-changing way of delivering vaccines, a company with a different way of looking at the genome, and a company that may make the production of bacteria a big business. Let's take a closer look at each one.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading