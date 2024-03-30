|
30.03.2024 15:47:00
3 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy Right Now With $1,000 and Hold Forever
The S&P 500 index is up 31% over the past year, but there are several top companies with bright prospects that are poised to deliver more gains. If you have an extra $1,000 to invest, putting that money to work in a well-selected group of growth stocks could work wonders for your savings goals down the road.To get you started, read why three Motley Fool contributors believe Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), RH (NYSE: RH), and Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) could grow your money for years to come.Jennifer Saibil (Amazon): Amazon has already created wild shareholder wealth for those who invested early enough. It's been one of the best stocks to ever own on the stock market, and it's up 82% over the past year alone.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
