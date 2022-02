3 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy With $1,000 Right Now

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The S&P 500 has had a cold start to the new year, down 6% in the month of January. This situation might be scaring investors out of the market entirely, as the downward trend could continue with uncertainty about inflation, the Fed's pending rate hikes, and the ongoing pandemic adding to the worries. But if you're an investor with a long time horizon, like me, then now could be the perfect time to add fresh capital to your portfolio. When the market seems overly pessimistic and full of fear is usually the best time to be aggressive. With $1,000 to invest, look no further than Lululemon (NASDAQ: LULU), Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX), and PayPal (NASDAQ: PYPL) as worthy additions to your portfolio. Continue reading