24.03.2022 12:55:00
3 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy With $1,000 Right Now
Putting more money into the stock market right now may feel like a risky endeavor. The S&P 500 -- the benchmark many investors use to measure how stocks in a broad sense are doing -- is down about 5% year to date. But as unsettling as falling share prices can be, they don't signal that it's the time to get out of the market. On the contrary, a down market can actually be a good time to buy shares of fantastic companies. If you have even $1,000 not already committed that you can add to your long-term investment portfolio, putting it into these no-brainer stocks could help you build up your wealth at a time when some others are tapping out of the market.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
