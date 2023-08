3 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy With $1,000 Right Now

It's been a phenomenal year for optimists on Wall Street. As of the closing bell on Aug. 11, 2023, the ageless Dow Jones Industrial Average, broad-based S&P 500, and growth-dependent Nasdaq Composite, were respectively higher by 6%, 16%, and 30% on a year-to-date basis.But in spite of these gains, all three major stock indexes remain well below their record-closing highs, which were set in mid-November 2021 for the Nasdaq Composite, and during the first week of January 2022 for the Dow and S&P 500. In other words, bargains can still be found.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel