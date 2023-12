3 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy With $10 Right Now

Over the span of a few months or a couple of years, Wall Street is highly unpredictable. Since this decade began, the ageless Dow Jones Industrial Average, broad-based S&P 500, and growth-fueled Nasdaq Composite have traded off bull and bear markets on a few occasions.However, panning out drastically changes this perspective. Over multidecade periods, the stock market is a leading creator of wealth, with annualized returns that outpace the bond market, gold, oil, and housing. It means that any significant downturn in the major stock indexes represents a surefire buying opportunity for long-term investors -- and (hint, hint!) all three major stock indexes are currently below their all-time highs set roughly two years ago.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel