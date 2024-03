3 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy With $10 Right Now

Over the past four years, investors have been taken on nothing short of a roller-coaster ride on Wall Street. The COVID-19 crash of 2020, irrational exuberance of 2021, bear market of 2022, and rip-roaring bull market over the past year and change, have whipsawed investors and their emotions.But when push comes to shove, the stock market has a way of delivering for patient investors. Despite never knowing when downturns will occur, how long they'll last, or how steep the ultimate decline will be, history has conclusively shown that the major indexes will, eventually, climb to all-time highs. This means value can always be found, no matter how well or poorly the stock market is performing.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel