|
25.03.2022 10:06:00
3 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy With $100 During the Market Sell-Off
This year has served as a reminder to new and tenured investors that stocks can go down just as easily as they can climb. As recently as last week, the iconic Dow Jones Industrial Average and widely followed S&P 500 were both in correction territory (down at least 10% from their respective all-time closing highs), while the growth-focused Nasdaq Composite was in a bear market.Although the velocity of moves lower in the market can be scary at times, history has conclusively shown that corrections are the ideal time to put your money to work in stocks. Despite never knowing ahead of time how long a correction will last or how steep the decline will be, we do know that every previous market decline was eventually erased by a bull market rally.Best of all, you don't need a mountain of cash to begin building wealth on Wall Street. With most online brokerages doing away with commission fees and minimum deposit requirements, any amount of cash -- even $100 -- can be the perfect amount to invest.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
