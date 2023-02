3 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy With $100 Right Now

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Whether you're a new investor or have been putting your money to work alongside the professionals for decades, last year proved challenging. Unless you were betting against equities or had a sizable portion of your portfolio in energy stocks, you probably ended the year lower on an unrealized basis. All three of the major U.S. stock indexes produced their worst returns since 2008.But the interesting thing about peril on Wall Street is that it always begets opportunity. Although we'll never know ahead of time when a stock market correction or bear market will begin, how long it'll last, or how steep the decline will be, we do know from history that every downturn is eventually cleared away by a bull market. It makes every double-digit decline a surefire buying opportunity for long-term investors.