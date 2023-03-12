|
12.03.2023 12:45:00
3 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy With $100 Right Now
Buying stocks is the best way for most people to build wealth, and it doesn't take a lot of money to get started. Many brokerages offer the ability to buy fractional shares of stocks. Even if you have less than $100 per month to invest, the most important thing is to consistently buy shares of great companies and not let the occasional episode of market volatility shake you out of your investments.To give you some ideas, three Motley Fool contributors recently offered up some analysis on Dollar General (NYSE: DG), Revolve Group (NYSE: RVLV), and Dutch Bros (NYSE: BROS). Here's why these might be great stocks to start buying today, even if you have just $100 available to invest.John Ballard (Dollar General): Shares of Dollar General have underperformed the broader market since the company announced fiscal third-quarter earnings results in December. But the company is doing well in an inflationary environment, with same-store sales up 6.8% in the October-ending quarter, and earnings per share up 12% year over year. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!