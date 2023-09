3 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy With $20 Right Now

For the past three years, Wall Street has been testing the conviction of investors. All three major indexes have been mired in two bear markets (2020 and 2022), as well as a bull market (2021) that was fueled by fiscal stimulus. Short-term market gyrations have proved no more predictable than a coin flip.But things change quite a bit when investors' horizons are expanded.If you were to, hypothetically, hold an S&P 500 tracking index for one day, history shows that you'd have been profitable about 54% of the time, dating back to 1929. But if you were to hold an S&P 500 tracking index for one month, one year, or five years, your probability of making money grows to 62%, 75%, and 90%, respectively, when back-tested to 1929. When examined over a 20-year period, the S&P 500 has been a flawless moneymaker for investors, dating back more than a century.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel