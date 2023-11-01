|
01.11.2023 10:21:00
3 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy With $20 Right Now
Over long periods, the stock market is a bona fide wealth creator. But moving from point A to B doesn't happen in a straight line.Since the start of 1950, the benchmark S&P 500 has undergone 39 separate corrections totaling at least 10%. This works out to a double-digit downturn, on average, every 1.89 years. Despite pullbacks being a natural part of the investing cycle, they still have a habit of surprising people.The interesting thing is that every stock market correction, bear market, and crash since the inception of the S&P 500 (save for the 2022 bear market) has eventually been cleared away by a bull market. In other words, investors with time on their side can use notable pullbacks in the major indexes as a surefire buying opportunity. With the Dow Jones Industrial Average, S&P 500, and Nasdaq Composite well below their all-time highs, bargains abound.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!