3 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy With $20 Right Now

Over multiple decades, Wall Street is nothing short of a bona fide wealth creator. But when examined over shorter timelines, it can be highly unpredictable. For instance, all three major stock indexes have oscillated between bear and bull markets in successive years since this decade began.Despite outsize gains for the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite in 2023, both indexes remain below their all-time highs set more than two years ago. While short-term traders might view this as something of a lost period for equities, long-term investors are liable to see this decline as an opportunity to put their money to work in high-quality stocks at a discount.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel