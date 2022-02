3 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy With $200 Right Now

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Since the year began, Wall Street and investors have been offered a stern reminder that stock market crashes and corrections are more common than they probably realize. The latest double-digit correction for the S&P 500 marks its 39th since the beginning of 1950.While downside moves in the market can be unnerving in the short run, they're historically a great time to put your money to work. That's because every single crash or correction in the S&P 500 throughout history has eventually been erased by a bull market rally.Perhaps best of all, you don't need a mountain of cash to take advantage of these wealth-building opportunities. With most online brokerages abandoning minimum deposit requirements and commission fees, any amount of money -- even $200 -- is the perfect amount to put to work.Continue reading