3 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy With $200 Right Now

When examined over an extended period, Wall Street is one of the greatest wealth creators in the world. But over the span of a couple of months or even a year or two, stocks can be unpredictable, as 2022 showed.Last year, the Dow Jones Industrial Average, S&P 500, and Nasdaq Composite respectively lost 9%, 19%, and 33% of their value, which worked out to their worst full-year returns since 2008. To boot, all three indexes fell into a bear market at some point during the year.While sizable moves lower in the major indexes can be unnerving, especially for newer investors who may not have experienced an extended downturn in stocks before, they're historically a great time to put money to work. Even though we'll never be able to predict with any preciseness when downturns will begin or how long they'll last, history has shown that every decline in the major stock indexes has eventually been cleared away by a bull market. Being patient and putting your money to work during these downturns is a not-so-secret formula for success on Wall Street.