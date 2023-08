3 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy With $200 Right Now

If the past couple of years have taught investors anything, it's that Wall Street can be fickle. Investors have been taken on an emotional roller-coaster, with the major indexes launching to new highs in 2021, plummeting into a bear market in 2022, and roaring back through the first seven months and change of 2023.But while the stock market remains something of an enigma over short periods, it's been a surefire wealth creator when examined over decades. With the exception of the 2022 bear market, every notable correction throughout history was eventually cleared away by a bull market rally. Given that the major indexes are still below their highs set in 2021, it means deals are still available to investors willing to seek them out.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel