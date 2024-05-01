|
01.05.2024 11:21:00
3 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy With $200 Right Now
Investors have been taken for quite the ride over the previous four years. All three of Wall Street's major stocks indexes – the Dow Jones Industrial Average, S&P 500, and Nasdaq Composite -- have traded off bear and bull markets in successive years since this decade began.But if history has taught investors anything, it's the value of patience and perspective. Though stock market corrections are unpredictable, every downturn in the Dow Jones, S&P 500, and Nasdaq Composite has eventually (key word) been put into the back seat by a bull market rally. For investors with a long-term mindset, it means anytime can be the ideal time to put your money to work in the stock market.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu With Incmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu With Incmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|NOW Inc When Issued
|13,10
|32,32%