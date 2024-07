3 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy With $300 Right Now

The market indexes have surged to new highs this year, but there are a handful of growth stocks with solid long-term prospects that offer excellent value to investors right now . A few of these stocks have fallen to new lows, which could be a once-in-a-decade opportunity to buy them at a discount.To give you some ideas, let's see why three Motley Fool contributors believe now 's a great time to scoop up shares of Nike (NYSE: NKE), Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ: LULU), and Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN).Jeremy Bowman (Nike): There's no question that Nike is struggling right now . The sneaker king has reported anemic growth in its last several quarters as it's losing market share to upstart rivals like On Holding, Deckers' Hoka and Lululemon, and it's struggled with weak consumer spending in North America and elsewhere. Its Major League Baseball jerseys have been roundly jeered, turning what seemed to be a big win for the brand into a loss, and its brand seems to be losing its luster.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool