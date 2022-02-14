|
14.02.2022 11:06:00
3 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy With $400 Right Now
Ready or not, stock market volatility is back! January saw the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite and broad-based S&P 500 undergo their steepest corrections since the initial stages of the coronavirus pandemic in March 2020.But where there's heightened volatility, there's almost always opportunity for long-term investors. With every previous correction eventually erased by a bull market rally, dips in the broader market represent the perfect time to put money to work.Best of all, you don't need a mountain of cash to take advantage of these market declines. Any amount of money -- even $400 -- can be the ideal amount to build wealth during corrections.Continue reading
