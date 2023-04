3 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy With $400 Right Now

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

As 2022 proved, short-term movements in the stock market can be unpredictable. Last year, the Dow Jones Industrial Average, S&P 500, and Nasdaq Composite respectively lost 9%, 19%, and 33% of their value, with all three indexes falling into a bear market at one point or another.But it's a completely different story when the lens is widened. Despite the S&P 500 undergoing 39 separate double-digit percentage corrections since the start of 1950, each of the previous 38 declines (i.e., not counting the current bear market) have eventually been placed into the back seat by a bull market rally. In other words, every single correction and bear market throughout history has proved to be a buying opportunity for patient investors.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading