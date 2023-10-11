|
11.10.2023 11:21:00
3 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy With $400 Right Now
One guarantee that Wall Street offers investors is the unpredictability of short-term directional moves in the major indexes. For more than three years, the ageless Dow Jones Industrial Average, broad-based S&P 500, and innovation-fueled Nasdaq Composite, have bounced back and forth between bull and bear markets.Although some folks may view the three major stock indexes being well off of their all-time highs (set between November 2021 and January 2022) as disappointing, it's actually a blessing in disguise for long-term-minded investors. Given that all three major indexes have, eventually, recouped their losses following every previous correction, crash, and bear market (save for the 2022 bear market, as of now), now is as good a time as any for patient investors to pile into high-quality stocks trading at perceived discounts.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!