|
03.05.2023 11:21:00
3 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy With $50 Right Now
It can be a tough realization for new investors and an unpleasant reminder for the tenured, but stock market corrections and bear markets are the price investors pay to take part in one of the world's greatest wealth creators, the stock market.Last year, the ageless Dow Jones Industrial Average, benchmark S&P 500, and growth-focused Nasdaq Composite all tumbled into a bear market and produced their worst returns in 14 years. Unless you owned energy stocks or were predominantly short-selling stocks, there weren't too many places to hide from the volatility.But there's an upside to bear markets, too. Although they can weigh on investors' emotions in the near term, the downside associated with every bear market throughout history has eventually been fully recouped by a bull market. In other words, bear markets are the ideal time for opportunistic investors to pounce on high-quality stocks trading at a discount.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!