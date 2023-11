3 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy With $500 Right Now

Over the long run, Wall Street is a playground that allows optimists to profit handsomely. But over shorter timelines, the stock market is an unpredictable battleground that pits bulls and bears in a seemingly unrelenting tug-of-war.Since the start of 2020, the three major stock indexes have oscillated between bull and bear markets on a couple of occasions. Though this volatility can, at times, be unnerving for everyday investors, history shows that pullbacks represent an opportunity for long-term-minded investors to buy stakes in high-quality businesses at a discount.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel