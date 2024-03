3 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy With $500 Right Now

It's been a wild ride for the investing community over the past four years and change. Beginning in 2020, the iconic Dow Jones Industrial Average, broad-based S&P 500, and widely followed Nasdaq Composite, began trading off bear markets and bull markets in successive years.While investors are hoping for a continuation of the running of the bulls on Wall Street, short-term directional moves in the major indexes have always been difficult to predict with any accuracy. The good news is that directional moves for Wall Street's three major stock indexes are crystal clear over the long run. Over time, the stock market has proved to be a wealth-building machine. As long as you have a long-term investment mindset, anytime can be the perfect time to put your money to work.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel