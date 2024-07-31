|
31.07.2024 11:21:00
3 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy With $500 Right Now
Over the last 19 months, the bulls have been in charge on Wall Street. Continued growth for the U.S. economy, coupled with the rise of artificial intelligence (AI) and stock-split euphoria, have pushed the Dow Jones Industrial Average, S&P 500, and Nasdaq Composite to multiple record-closing highs.However, corrections are a normal and inevitable part of the investing cycle. Following their recent peaks, the Dow, S&P 500, and Nasdaq Composite have retraced by 1.6%, 3.6%, and 6.9%, respectively, as of the closing bell on July 29. Even though it's impossible to predict when these downturns will start or where the bottom will be, history has shown that every correction is eventually wiped away by a bull market rally.In other words, stock market corrections are an invitation for opportunistic long-term investors to pounce.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
