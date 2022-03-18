Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
18.03.2022 10:06:00
3 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy With $75 During the Market Sell-Off
Depending on your major U.S. stock index of preference, the past two to four months have been rough. The iconic Dow Jones Industrial Average and broad-based S&P 500 both ended last week in correction territory -- down 10.5% and 12.4% from their respective all-time closing highs. Things are even worse for the technology-driven Nasdaq Composite, which is off 20%. This puts the Nasdaq in a bear market.While heightened volatility in the short term can, at times, be nerve-racking, history has shown time and again that putting your money to work during crashes and corrections is a smart move. That's because every notable move lower in the market throughout history has eventually been erased by a bull market rally.Arguably the best thing about putting your money to work on Wall Street is that any amount of cash can be the right amount. Since most online brokerages have done away with commission fees and minimum-deposit requirements, any investment -- even $75 -- is ideal to take advantage of a stock market decline.Continue reading
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
