24.08.2022 14:46:00
3 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy With Ultra-Safe Dividends
Real estate is arguably the most durable asset class there is; it's practically a certainty that land will always remain a hot commodity. It's a fantastic hunting ground for great dividend stocks that will put passive income into your pocket just for owning a piece of the company.Whether owning property directly or selling realty-related products or services, here are three no-brainer winners you can hold in confidence for their proven dividends.Lowe's (NYSE: LOW), the home improvement retailer, is a player in a big business: According to Statista, the home improvement market could grow to $620 billion by 2025. Lowe's does more than $95 billion in annual sales, which leaves plenty of room for growth. The company's revenue has increased by an average of 6.5% annually over the past decade alone.Continue reading
