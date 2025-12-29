NOW Aktie
WKN DE: A113R6 / ISIN: US67011P1003
29.12.2025 10:30:00
3 No-Brainer Ultra-High-Yield Energy Stocks to Buy Right Now
Due to the volatility of oil and natural gas, the energy sector is characterized by significant fluctuations in profits. As you might expect, that results in significant price fluctuations for many energy stocks. However, there is one relatively boring segment of the broader energy sector: the midstream. If you are looking for no-brainer dividend stocks, this trio of ultra-high-yield midstream players has you covered.Image source: Getty Images.Upstream companies produce oil and natural gas, so their sales and earnings are dictated by the price of the commodities they sell. Downstream companies use oil and natural gas to produce chemicals and refined products, such as gasoline. Their most important inputs are volatile commodities, and many of the products they make are volatile commodities, so that's a double whammy on the income statement.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
