3 No-Brainer Vanguard ETFs to Buy Now

Exchange-traded funds, or ETFs for short, can be wonderful investing vehicles. ETFs are cost and tax-efficient, trade-like individual stocks, and can provide instant diversification across a wide swath of the broader market, or within a specific theme. Not all ETFs are table-pounding buys, however. Some funds come with hefty expense ratios, which can diminish future returns. Fortunately, there is a simple solution to this problem: Vanguard ETFs. Vanguard ETFs are designed to be investor friendly, evinced by their remarkably low expensive ratios. In fact, the firm's broad family of ETFs sport expense ratios that are 80% lower, on average, compared to the broader industry. Best of all, most Vanguard funds have 10-year performance records comparable, and often superior, to many actively managed funds, or even other types of passively managed funds.