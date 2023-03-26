3 No-Brainer Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Right Now

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

When it comes to investing, there are few names as synonymous with success as Warren Buffett. Since taking the reins at Berkshire Hathaway in 1965, Buffett has delivered mind-blowing returns. In fact, a $100 investment in Berkshire Hathaway when he took over would have turned into $2.4 million today.While we can't say why Buffett and his team select the stocks they do, we know that several factors drive their decisions. They look to invest in quality companies at good prices with strong brands while having a long-term mindset. If you're looking to Buffett's wisdom on what no-brainer stocks are a good buy today, three companies you should consider are Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL), Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO), and American Express (NYSE: AXP).First added in 2016, Apple stock is the No. 1 holding for Berkshire Hathaway, making up 40% of its portfolio. What makes Apple special is the dominance of its iPhone and other hardware products and the premium prices customers pay.