3 No-Brainer Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Right Now

Each quarter, Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) is required to release a 13F. This filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) reveals any purchases or sales Buffett made in the Berkshire stock portfolio during the previous quarter.Buffett's 13F filings are closely watched, as investors want to know what the Oracle of Omaha has been up to. It's important for investors not to make any trading decisions based on what Berkshire did, but the filing is interesting nonetheless.Looking at the most recent 13F, there are three companies in particular that I think are no-brainer buys right now -- and it's not simply because Buffett owns them. Let's dig in and see why.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel