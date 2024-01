3 No-Brainer Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Right Now

Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) didn't beat the S&P 500 in 2023. But several of the stocks in Berkshire's portfolio did.Some of those highfliers are poised to perform well in 2024, too. Here are three no-brainer Buffett stocks to buy right now .Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) stock skyrocketed over 80% in 2023. The jaw-dropping gain was fueled, in part, by a surge in investors' interest in generative artificial intelligence (AI).Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel