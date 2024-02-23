|
23.02.2024 16:15:00
3 No-Brainer Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Right Now
Warren Buffett's famous portfolio holds dozens of compelling stocks. It doesn't mean that you should buy them all just to follow in his footsteps.Some of the names I like right now are Nu (NYSE: NU), Floor & Decor (NYSE: FND), and Sirius XM (NASDAQ: SIRI). They're not among the largest names in Berkshire Hathaway's stock portfolio, but there are some interesting catalysts for your consideration.Buffett is no stranger to financial services, but some may be surprised to find that one of his most successful investments over the past year is a Latin American fintech stock. Nu is the parent company of Nubank, a fast-growing alternative to traditional banking in Brazil, Mexico, and Colombia. It reported mixed fourth-quarter results after Thursday's market close.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu NOW Inc When Issuedmehr Nachrichten
|
23.02.24
|Thomas Woldbye, the Dane now charting Heathrow’s future (Financial Times)
|
20.02.24
|Friends now, foes later: Sequoia’s drama at Klarna (Financial Times)
|
19.02.24
|Ten reasons why a mass-market sale of NatWest stock is now a bad idea (Financial Times)
|
14.02.24
|Ausblick: NOW stellt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
13.02.24
|Arm’s an AI stock now. When’s the crash? (Financial Times)
|
11.02.24
|America now has a high-pressure economy (Financial Times)
|
05.02.24
|We need to act on online disinformation now (Financial Times)
|
31.01.24
|Erste Schätzungen: NOW stellt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)