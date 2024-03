3 No-Brainer Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Right Now

Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) is one of the world's most closely followed companies because CEO Warren Buffett handpicked most of its top investments. Following its portfolio has helped many investors stay ahead of the market.But with the S&P 500 currently hovering near its all-time high, investors might be a bit wary of loading up on the Oracle of Omana's top stocks. However, I believe it's still safe to buy Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL), Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO), and Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ: KHC), which together account for approximately 54% of Berkshire Hathaway's portfolio. Let's find out a bit more about these three no-brainer Buffett stocks.Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett. Image source: The Motley Fool.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel