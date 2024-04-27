|
27.04.2024 12:00:00
3 No-Brainer Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Right Now
Since Warren Buffett assumed leadership of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) in 1965, the multinational holding company has achieved a remarkable compound annual growth rate of 19.8% through 2023, nearly doubling the benchmark S&P 500's 10.2% total return over the same period. Given the unparalleled returns, it's always wise to examine Berkshire's current holdings to see which stocks the Oracle of Omaha believes are worth owning. Here are three picks that align with Buffett's timeless investment principles and demonstrate long-term potential for shareholders.American Express is a Buffet favorite, making up nearly 10% of Berkshire's stock portfolio. Buffett's initial investment in the payments and credit card company dates back to 1991, and since then, it has achieved a remarkable return, increasing from $1.3 billion to about $35.5 billion in value. Notably, the appreciation does not include dividends, which began at $41 million annually and are estimated to be $409 million in 2024. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
