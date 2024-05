3 No-Brainer Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Right Now

Berkshire Hathaway's (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) annual shareholder meeting took place this past weekend. As usual, investors are gleaning all they can from the comments made by chief Warren Buffett during the event. And well they should. He may be 93 years old, but he's still one of the world's sharpest stock-pickers.However, copying every trade Berkshire Hathaway makes probably isn't feasible for most investors. If you only want to poach a few picks from the Oracle of Omaha, here are three of your best bets at this time.It's a painfully predictable pick. That doesn't mean The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE: KO) isn't a great company for most investors, though. In fact, it's a commonly suggested stock specifically because it's such a great one to own.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel