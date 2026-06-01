WORLD Aktie
WKN DE: A2N6BX / ISIN: JP3990210001
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01.06.2026 17:00:00
3 Nuclear Stocks Worth Buying as the World Scrambles for Reliable Power
Two decades ago, nuclear energy seemed, according to conventional wisdom, to be the product of the bygone Atomic Age. Today, nuclear energy has reemerged as potentially one of the most important power sources of the artificial intelligence (AI) era.It can be hard, however, to separate fact from fiction, especially when many of the stocks trading today seem driven by speculation and narrative rather than fundamentals. Some of the nuclear stocks I'm about to name -- including Oklo (NYSE: OKLO) and Nano Nuclear Energy (NASDAQ: NNE) -- have tailwinds strong enough to make a bull case seem obvious and self-evident.The following three nuclear energy stocks will appeal to different investors -- some to those with more risk tolerance, and some to others who are more aggressive.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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