Trial Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A3D8YD / ISIN: JP3635490000
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27.09.2026 10:55:00
3 Numbers From Viking Therapeutics' Weight-Loss Drug Trial That Have Wall Street Buzzing
Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ: VKTX) stock surged this week on results from a maintenance study of its key pipeline obesity treatment, VK2735. The top-line results led to a slew of Wall Street upgrades and helped support the case for VK2735 as a potential long-term obesity treatment, and the company promptly announced a $400 million capital raise, which it increased to $500 million the following day.
GLP-1 and GIP agonist, VK2735, has the potential to carve out a niche in the highly competitive weight-loss market by delivering rapid weight loss and serving as a maintenance therapy, either subcutaneously (injectable) or orally. This study focused solely on injectable doses: a weekly dose for 21 weeks, followed by weekly, biweekly, or monthly maintenance dosing.
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