3 Numbers That Explain Why I'm Buying PepsiCo With My Next $5,000

You can always find a stock to buy. The best investments, however, are often selected well in advance of their actual purchase, identified based on their potential and their fit within a particular portfolio. You may just be holding out for a pullback, or perhaps you're not willing to sell one position to fund the purchase of another, and are instead waiting until you've saved up enough cash to buy in.

If I'm being honest, the latter scenario is one that frequently applies to me. I tend to remain 100% invested at all times, and am rarely interested in letting go of anything just to free up some cash. It may have taken me weeks (if not longer) to pick and purchase a particular holding, after all. I'm not simply going to unwind that effort.

To this end, although I'm not in it yet, once I've got my next few thousand dollars saved up in my retirement account, I'm almost certain I'll be stepping into a new position in beverage and snack name PepsiCo (NASDAQ: PEP) -- for three reasons.

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